The latest from Earl Sweatshirt—in the artist’s own words—required “blood, sweat, tears, and more.”

The new song, titled “2010,” features production from Black Noi$e and follows a run of collabs this year including appearances on tracks from Wiki and Armand Hammer, among others. Back in August, Earl was among the artists assembled in the name of Boldy James and The Alchemist’s Bo Jackson project.

Stream “2010” below via Spotify and/or grab it on Apple Music, Tidal, etc.

The track’s release was accompanied by the unveiling of a new video directed and edited by Ryosuke Tanzawa. Catch that up top.

Earl’s most recent solo studio release is the 2019 EP Feet of Clay, a seven-track project featuring the single “East.” The following year, the EP received the deluxe treatment on streaming services, complete with two bonus cuts that were first made available on vinyl.

As should be expected with any Earl drop, a celebration in the comments on an Instagram post announcing the new song and video’s release was swift and included Jaden Smith, Alchemist, Action Bronson, Jasiah, and more all expressing similar levels of stokedness.

Earlier this year, Earl’s performance on The Alchemist’s “Loose Change” landed the collab on Complex’s ranking of the best rap verses of 2021 (so far). Meek Mill, Rico Nasty, Nicki Minaj, Benny the Butcher, and Drake also landed in the summer-published ranking. See more here.