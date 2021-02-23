Mr. Mosely has finally dropped his highly anticipated single with The Boy, “Talk to Me.”

By now, it’s proven that Drake has different bags he can jump into when working with featured artists. Yet for this track, Drakeo The Ruler decided to highlight his versatility by venturing into Drizzy’s world to make a street ballad.

“Stop complaining to me, I am not the one you love/Coming over late night, don’t want no shoulder rubs/In the trenches every night, bitch I’m holding guns/Hold me down, or you gon’ slow me down,” Drakeo raps after Drake sets the stage with a melodic, R&B chorus.

”I don’t know if what we have is love, but it’s on my mind/We might slide on a nigga inside this club, girl close your eyes,” Drake croons. “Lights come on, I’mma need you to come find me/Don’t be so shy/’Cause I know you want me, girl.”

Drakeo has been teasing this track with Drake since he was first released from prison in Nov. 2020. He also alluded to more songs in the works with the 6 God.

“Talk to Me” is featured on Drakeo’s first studio album since coming home, The Truth Hurts, which is set to drop on Feb. 23.



Listen to Drakeo The Ruler’s “Talk to Me” featuring Drake below.