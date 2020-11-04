Drakeo the Ruler, who was found not guilty on murder and attempted murder charges last year, has accepted a plea deal and is finally a free man again.

The news was first shared by reporter Jeff Weiss, who has closely followed and reported on Drakeo's case. "The DA suddenly offered Drakeo a plea deal for time served," he tweeted on Wednesday. "He took it. The Ruler will be coming home tonight."

The South Central rapper was in prison awaiting trial for criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle charges, and was facing 25 years behind bars if found guilty.

Earlier this year, Drakeo released his highly acclaimed project Thank You for Using GTL, which he recorded while incarcerated.

