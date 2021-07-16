Drakeo the Ruler has just touched down to drop his latest project, Ain’t That the Truth, with appearances from EST Gee, Ralfy the Plug, Shy Glizzy, and more.

Drakeo is an expert at telling you exactly what’s on his mind. His last project, A Cold Day in Hell, that dropped back in April is a testament to that. The same energy that Drakeo brings to all of his work can be found here as well, with the west coast rapper sounding as menacing and real as usual. Whether it be on the grimy warning track “Wok and Red” or the energized “Pump Faker,” Drakeo’s west coast flow can be heard clearly through them all.

Prior to the release of the tape, Drakeo took to Instagram to explain his inspiration behind the project.

“This tape is dedicated to the homie everything we threw to get here and here wasnt here to see it now but we made it this is how he would want me to do it so fucc all that beihg nice shìt we rappin tho time to take over the world now we was just a bunch of south central kids tryna be millionaires,” Drakeo wrote in his caption. “Now i am one now its time to make everybody around here nomore corny shit this what got me here streeet shìt so thats what im giving yall here take it or leave i dont give a fucc so make sure your alerts are on so you can know exactlt when the tape droppin.”

Listen to Drakeo the Ruler’s new project, Ain’t That the Truth, featuring EST Gee, Ralfy the Plug, Shy Glizzy, and more down below.