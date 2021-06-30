Drake is aiming to both reduce and offset his carbon footprint, and he’s enlisting the help of a “financial firm with a conscience” to help him achieve this.

On Wednesday, Aspiration—self-billed as the global leader in “sustainability as a service” products—announced a partnership with Drake that will see the firm calculating the carbon footprint of the Certified Lover Boy artist’s travel and other events (i.e. tours) and using that figure to offset the impact as part of its reforestation program.

“Drake is a visionary with big ideas,” Future the Prince said in a press release. “I was incredibly fortunate to find him a partner to not only help him realize his personal goals but to inspire others along the way. Drake, Dreamcrew, and I are all super excited about what Aspiration is doing and the possibilities and the road ahead.”

The Aspiration team offers what they describe as an entire ecosystem of “clean money products” that assist customers in ensuring their deposits are kept out of fossil fuels, their card purchases are paired with automatic tree plantings, and more. For Drake, the Aspiration link-up is focused on the firm’s Sustainable Impact Services, which puts Aspiration’s proprietary tools and tech to use in helping offset carbon footprints.

“It’s exciting to partner with a company that’s found an easy way to offer everyone the ability to reduce their carbon footprint,” Drake said Wednesday. “Aspiration’s innovative approach to combating climate change is really inspiring and I hope together we can help to motivate and create awareness.”

According to Rolling Stone, Drake has also signed on as an investor in the startup, joining prior celebrity investors including Leonardo DiCaprio.

Meanwhile, the wait for Drake’s long-teased Certified Lover Boy album—which almost certainly won’t include a “Summer Games” sequel despite at least one person’s persistent requests—continues.