The Certified Lover Boy era is once again heating up.

Early Friday, Drake—fresh off his investment in a plant-based chicken company—shared a fairly lengthy preview of a new song. If the caption is any indication, the track in question could potentially end up with the title “Fair Trade.” Lyrically, the song sees Aubrey reflecting on “losing friends and finding peace” while lamenting the “dirt” thrown on his name by unnamed individuals. Per Drake, that dirt has since turned to soil, allowing him to grow up out of it.

Elsewhere, Drake tells a mystery person he’s “gotta be single for a while” because “you can’t control me.” He also disputes imitation being a form of flattery, stating it’s instead “annoying” to him.

Back in March, Drake signaled that the new album was imminent with the arrival of a Scary Hours sequel EP. Unfortunately, he has not signaled or otherwise acknowledged in any way this writer’s repeated requests for a “Summer Games” continuation.

Earlier this month, the 6 God again linked up with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne for the new collab “Seeing Green,” which arrived as part of the re-release of Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. In Minaj’s own words, both Drake and Weezy “washed” her on the track.

“I’m woman enough to admit when I’ve been washed on a track by the greats,” Minaj told fans, adding that “it’s ok” because she’s “washed them before.”

Though there’s currently no firm release date for Certified Lover Boy, fans were given an inadvertent glimpse at the fruits of Drake’s recording sessions by way of the Slime Language 2 cut “Solid” in April. As Gunna explained to Billboard, a different version of the track was originally slated to appear on Drake’s album.