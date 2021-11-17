It happened. After months years of tense back-and-forths between Kanye West and Drake, they each shared photos and videos with each other on Tuesday night, suggesting they’ve squashed their beef.



Here are the rumors behind the social media posts: the two had dinner together in Toronto, spoke backstage at Dave Chappelle’s show, and ended up at Drake’s house together on Monday night.

This came just one week after J. Prince shared a video of Kanye asking Drake to set their differences aside and put on a free concert with the goal of freeing Larry Hoover. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together,” Kanye read from his phone, while J. Prince stood to his left with a watchful eye.

Of course, the photo of Kanye, Drake, and J. Prince immediately took over social media, and there have already been lots of memes. But at this point, there are more questions than answers. What the hell happened at that dinner? What did they say to each other? Will this truce last? What’s going to happen next? Members of the Complex Music team (Eric Skelton, Andre Gee, and Jessica McKinney) came together to answer some of these questions, and share our first reactions to seeing the photo heard ‘round the internet.