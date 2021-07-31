It’s official. Kanye West is hosting the second leg of his ceremonial listening party for the long-awaited Donda album.

Live Nation confirmed the listening party will go down on Aug. 5 at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, where Kanye has reportedly been living as he puts the finishing touches on Donda. The announcement came shortly after Kanye’s manager, Abou “Bu” Thiam, took to Instagram to tease the Kanye West Presents The Donda Album Release event, suggesting the album would hit streaming services immediately after the party.

The listening party will begin at 9 p.m. local time and will feature creative direction by Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia. Event tickets, which will be priced between $30-$75, will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Monday on Ticketmaster.

Ye hosted a Donda listening party at Mercedes Benz Stadium last week when he was expected to release the long-awaited album. However, Friday came and went with no indication of when the project would arrive. A day later, Justin Laboy announced Donda had been pushed back to Aug. 6, claiming Ye wanted to make a number of changes to ensure he delivered “the best possible product.”

“Thanks for your patience,” Justin wrote last weekend. “He wants to give his fans the best possible product without rushing anything. He loves yall with all of his heart. God bless.”

The project included guest appearances by G.O.O.D. Music president Pusha-T, Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Jay-Z. But, of course, it’s unclear how much the final album will differ from the previously heard version.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.