What a week it’s been. Just five days after Kanye West released Donda, Drake came through with his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy.

In the editor’s notes on Apple Music, Drake describes the project as “a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking.” And a quick look at the tracklist, which includes song titles like “Fucking Fans,” “Champaign Poetry,” and “The Remorse,” shows it’s exactly that.



The 21-song album features guest verses from an impressive collection of co-stars, including Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Kid Cudi. Following his double album Scorpion, Drake goes long once again, delivering a project that clocks in at an hour and 26 minutes.

So how are we feeling about it after an initial few spins? What’s the best song? Biggest skip? Best and worst things about the album? Members of the Complex Music team (Eric Skelton, Andre Gee, and Jessica McKinney) came together to share some thoughts and first impressions.