Drake wasn’t quick to forget comments that Swizz Beatz made about him last year following a leaked Drizzy and Busta Rhymes track.

In fact, the OVO head seems to have taken direct aim at 42-year-old Swizz on the Certified Lover Boy cut “You Only Live Twice” with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

“Unthinkable when I think of the way these n***as been actin’/I never did you nothin’ and you play like we family, huh?/Next thing, you wanna shoot me down, it can’t be love/Not sure where you was tryna send it, it can’t be up/That day you sounded like a bitch, you fancy, huh?”

The lyrics can easily be seen as referring to Swizz’s wife Alicia Keys’ 2010 song “Un-thinkable (I’m Ready),” which Drake wrote and subsequently remixed, and “Fancy,” a track Swizzy wrote, produced, and appeared on for Drake’s 2010 debut Thank Me Later. Drizzy’s “shoot me down” line also seems to nod to remarks Swizz made last year following the leak.

In June 2020, Swizz labeled Drake a “pussy” during an Instagram Live session with Busta Rhymes.

“That kid is a good kid as well,” Swizz said. “He’s not a bad kid, he’s a good kid. He started from different things, we made a hit record together, it’s all love. I just wanna play music. Because my filter is burnt. Because at the end of the day, n***as is pussy for real. What’s up? Pop off. Let’s go.”