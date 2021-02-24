Dr. Dre’s lawyer has filed legal documents asking for a five-day trial over the validity of his prenup with his estranged wife Nicole Young amid their divorce case.

TMZ reports that Dre’s lawyer Laura Wassner filed the documents this week, and is asking for a trial centered around the prenuptial agreement. It was previously reported that Young had signed the prenup before they married, but Dre allegedly tore it up in front of her and said he regretted putting pressure on her to sign it. Dre has disputed these claims, and said there’s a clause in the document that forbids any alterations unless made in writing.

Dre is asking to move the divorce case to a private judge to avoid more of the very public case coming to light, but Young has rejected that request. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s expected that their divorce case could drag on for longer than if it were private due to coronavirus-related delays.

Young has claimed that the prenup Dre filed in December is no longer valid. The document reportedly states that any properties acquired during the marriage are separate, which means that if it holds, they’ll only walk away with what they individually purchased or received throughout their roughly 14 years of marriage. The prenup also states that Young does not waive the right to spousal support, which could help her in receiving at least some of the $2 million in monthly payments she is seeking.