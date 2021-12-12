Doja Cat—whose Twitter name has been lengthened from “my ass” to “my sick sad ass”—has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing the news to her socials on Sunday, Doja revealed that she can no longer continue performing at the remainder of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, appearances that were already looking uncertain after members of her team tested positive.

“Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the [tour],” Doja wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there.”

Just a day before, Doja shared that “a few members” of her production crew tested positive and subsequently had to cancel the New York and Boston sets of the tour, but now it looks like Doja won’t be hitting the road at all for the rest of this one.

Doja seems to have a pretty steady remedy to her sickness as well, tweeting after the announcement, “turmeric ginger water sleep repeat x500.” And she also hopped right back on Instagram Live to catch up with fans and do some makeup, all while jamming out to music after she shared the news of her diagnosis, so she appears to be in good spirits.

The Jingle Ball Tour lineup change comes as Lil Nas X and Coldplay pulled out of the U.K.’s annual Jingle Bell Ball. As for the U.S. tour, Saweetie, AJR, Megan Thee Stallion, the Jonas Brothers, and more are still set to perform at various dates.