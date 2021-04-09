DMX passed away on Friday at just 50 years old.

Def Jam Recordings issued a statement following the news, writing, “Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons. DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world.”

The statement continued, “His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”

Swizz Beatz, Nas, Fat Joe, Missy Elliott, Lil Durk, Jeezy, DJ Khaled, Juicy J, and more have taken to social media to mourn X’s death and celebrate the Yonkers native’s legendary music career.

DMX’s family also released a statement earlier on Friday, which reads, in part, “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

You can read some tributes to DMX below.