DJ Snake and Selena Gomez have dropped their new track “Selfish Love.”

The song includes both Spanish and English and follows the pair’s 2018 collaboration “Taki Taki,” which also included Cardi B and Ozuna. That one appeared on Snake’s 2019 album Carte Blanche.

Gomez’s most recent music signals a return to her Latin roots. At the top of the year, the singer released the Spanish-language cut “De Una Vez,” and the single and accompanying video for “Baila Conmigo.” Her Spanish-language EP Revelación is due on March 12, and is executive produced by Tainy and NEON16.

Among Gomez’s other Spanish-language tracks are “Un Año sin Lluvia,” an alternate version of “A Year Without Rain,” and a duet of Selena Quintanilla’s hit song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

Listen to DJ Snake and Gomez’s “Selfish Love” at the top.