Selena Gomez returns to her Latin roots with "De Una Vez," a Spanish-language record she announced on Thursday.

Fans had theorized that Gomez would release music in Spanish after they spotted promo murals across Mexico, which included titles like "Baila Conmigo" and "De Una Vez"; the latter of which translates to "At Once." Gomez fueled the speculation by liking several Twitter photos of the promos and tweeting that her next Spanish record would "be worth the wait."

Gomez has previously released a number of Spanish-language cuts, including "Taki Taki" with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Cardi B; "Un Año sin Lluvia," the Spanish version of "A Year Without Rain"; and a duet version of Selena Quintanilla's hit song "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."

"I am incredibly proud of my Latin background. It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem," Gomez said in a statement of her new track, which was produced by Tainy, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16.

It's unclear if "De Una Vez" is a stand-alone track or if it's part of a full-length project. For now, you can check out the track's official video above. The visuals were directed by Los Pérez, which consists of Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez.