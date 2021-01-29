Selena Gomez has shared another Spanish-language single and video for “Baila Conmigo” (“Dance with Me”) with Rauw Alejandro, as she gears up to release her Spanish-language EP Revelación on March 12.

Directed by Fernando Nogari, in the video we see a young girl attempting to learn Gomez’s choreography to “Baila Conmigo.” Later, a boy tries to win the girl’s affections by also figuring out the same dance moves. The video was shot between Los Angeles, Miami, and a remote fishing village in Brazil, and the song was produced by Tainy, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa, and NEON16.

“Baila Conmigo” follows the arrival of Selena's song “De Una Vez,” which marked her return to Latin music. Tainy and NEON16 served as executive producers for her forthcoming EP.

“With ‘Baila Conmigo,’ I want to get everyone dancing,” Gomez said in a statement. “The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world.”

“It was a really interesting song for me to work on with Selena, since it fuses an authentic reggaeton sound with elements like the plucked electric guitar that lean more pop,” Tainy said of the song. “Rauw’s melodies captured that essence and complemented Selena’s very well. I’m excited for this one!”

Watch the video for “Baila Conmigo” at the top and stream the track below.