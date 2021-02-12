Chicago OG and hip-hop statesman DJ Pharris called in Wiz Khalifa, Chance the Rapper, and Rockie Fresh for “Everything New,” with each rapper emphasizing that they need to keep everything in their lives fresh and new.

“When I heard the beat, I knew immediately, I needed to call Wiz to get on this,” Pharris told Complex of the star-studded collaboration. “With the pandemic going on, some of us could use a little retail therapy. So I wanted to make a song for that. Kinda like a soundtrack for people like me who like to cop new shit and look good. Once I got the Wiz hook, I sent it to Chance to lay his verse and then to Rockie. It all came together pretty fast.”

“Everything New” will be included on DJ Pharris’ upcoming debut project, Coronation, which drops on March 12 via This Chicago Music Group (and distributed through Create Music Group).

After experiencing widespread success as a DJ and producer, Pharris decided to pivot into leadership and launched his own label, This Chicago Music Group, in 2019. He’s since released “JUUG” featuring Chief Keef and Jeremih, as well as “GET DOWN” with Lil Durk and Lil Zay Osama. Now entering 2021, it looks like Pharris only plans to expand his empire and legacy.

You can listen to the Big Reeno & Code James-produced “Everything New” below. DJ Pharris’ latest single will be available on all streaming platforms Friday (Feb. 12).