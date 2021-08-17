DJ Paul and Krayzie Bone announced last April that they were going to represent their respective crews, Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in a Verzuz battle. Then, it never happened. Now, it appears the two have revitalized that conversation.

Paul posted a screenshot on Instagram of a Zoom conversation with Krayzie Bone, Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz, and Grady Spivey, VP of Entertainment Strategy at Triller, which bought the song battle franchise in March, with the caption, “What are we discussing?”

DJ Paul spoke with HNHH in November about the fallout of their Verzuz battle, and to his understanding, someone in the Verzuz camp got in Krayzie Bone’s ear shortly before it was set to take place, and prevented it from happening. However, Krayzie later claimed that he was the one who backed down, citing the “temperature of what was going on in the world.”

“I was talking to [Verzuz] and they kept telling me they was gonna do it, man,” he said. “Then, they just ended up changin’ they mind. It’s like, I don’t know why they came in just to stop our thing and then didn’t wanna do it. But whatever, I still got love for Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland. Love you guys to death.”

“It was finna happen,” DJ Paul recalled. “Like 30 minutes. Literally 30-35 minutes, literally 35 minutes before we went live, Swizz’s people called Krayzie Bone and they was like, ‘We gon’ do it on Verzuz, so don’t do it.’ And I was like, ‘Look dude, we still need to do it, man.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know— when is the Verzuz gon’ happen? Like, we still need to do it.’”

“I guess Krayzie didn’t wanna do— he’d rather do the Verzuz than ours,” he continued. “He just kinda backed off and stopped picking up his phone. And I was like ‘OK.’ And I just left it alone. And then next thing I know, he tweeted and said he didn’t wanna do it at all because of the temperature of what was going on in the world. Verzuz kept moving on and everything else kept going. I was like, ‘Alright, I kind saw this coming and I tried to tell you, but whatever.’”

Stay tuned for more information regarding a potential Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Verzuz Battle.