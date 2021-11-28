The Drake vocals are in yet again.

DJ Khaled made a very necessary public service announcement at his 46th birthday party this weekend, telling those in attendance that his latest linkup with Drizzy is on the way.

“I got some new music coming out with Drake real soon,” he shouted. “This shit sound crazy, too. The vocals are in!”

His announcement came as he was on FaceTime with Drake. When Khaled was gifted an extravagant Rolex with green diamonds made by NYC’s Pristine Jewelers, he deemed it “some Drake shit.”

“You started this crazy shit, you know that, right?” he told the Certified Lover Boy artist. “All these green diamonds and shit.”

While Aubrey wasn’t there to celebrate his many-time collaborator, he dropped a message on his Instagram Stories to make up for it.

“Happy birthday more life my brother,” Drake wrote. “This pic sums up how much we stress each other 😂😂😂 but we all love you so much thank you for the memories @djkhaled.”

On FaceTime with Drizzy, Khaled referenced the post.

“Man, I love you brother,” he told Drake. “By the way, that post you posted, yeah, I remember that day—I was stressed the fuck out.”

The pair behind “I’m on One” and “For Free” last linked up for the 2020 singles “Greece” and “Popstar,” the second of which featured a Justin Bieber-backed music video and earned three nods at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

Big Sean, Diddy, Timbaland, Fat Joe, and plenty of other industry peers attended Khaled’s special day, as documented in a slew of social media posts and the following “4 min recap of love and blessings”:

Khaled’s latest release, the Sech-assisted “Borracho,” arrived on Friday alongside a Salomón Simhon-directed video, which you can check out here.