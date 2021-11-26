Sech has linked with DJ Khaled for the new song and accompanying video “Borracho.”

Directed by Salomón Simhon, the video is set against an apocalyptic world, where Sech and Khaled are surrounded by dancers. Sech sings about the agony that follows a breakup, with the environment showing a satirical take on what it’s like to experience heartache while inebriated.

According to a press release, “Borracho” is a preview of Sech’s forthcoming album. The Panamanian reggaetón singer shared his latest album 42 earlier this year.

Watch the video for “Borracho” up top.


