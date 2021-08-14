DJ Khaled revealed that his family contracted COVID-19, but all is now well.

The father of two took to Instagram Sunday to share that he and his family—without revealing who in his family he specifically meant—have recovered from the virus.

“Fanluv, all our friends and family,” the first image slide read. “Thank you for your calls and prayers! My family and I recovered from COVID and we’re all good now! God is the greatest! God loves us and we love God!”

Khaled is married to Nicole Tuck, and the pair share two children, 4-year-old Asahd and 8-month-old Aalam. In his caption, the hitmaker made sure to share more of his gratitude, as he posted several videos of his family in the process.

“Thank you, grateful for all the love grateful for everyone checking in on my family and I! Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself,” he wrote.

Before dropping a “WE THE BEST” too, Khaled also made sure to give specific shoutouts to those who stayed by his side during recovery.

“Thank you to DOCTORS, thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen, thank you Rosa, thank you to my WE THE BEST team, my management ROCNATION, and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while me and my family focused on recovery,” he shared, reminding supporters to “be safe out there.”