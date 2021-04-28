DJ Khaled’s twelfth studio album Khaled Khaled is finished and will be arriving in just a few days. Khaled made the announcement on social media and also shared the album’s cover art. The sunny cover features a photo of Khaled with his two sons, Asahd and Aalam.

“This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT,” Khaled wrote on social media. “I have a gift for the world. I can’t wait to share it with you. Let’s talk tomorrow, are you available??”

Khaled Khaled will be out on Friday, April 30.

Khaled previously revealed that both Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber will be on the album. Meek Mill will also be on the project.

“My brothers I’m gonna call you back! I’m mixing BOTH of y’all’s VOCALS!” Khaled wrote a few days back. “@justinbieber I just got done with the mix a few days ago get ready for mastering! And @justintimberlake I just sent the record we did together off to mix. My brothers I will call you RIGHT BACK! I’m in ALBUM MODE !!!! #99% DONE. KHALED KHALED THE ALBUM COMING.”

Khaled’s 2020 Drake collabs “Popstar” and “Greece” are the lead singles from the album.

The We the Best artist’s last album, 2019’s Father of Asahd, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 by moving 136,000 album-equivalent units. The stacked project boasted features from Cardi B, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Chris Brown, SZA, Lil Baby, J Balvin, Travis Scott, Jeezy, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and others.