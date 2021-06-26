The woman Diplo filed a restraining order against and sued in April for alleged harrassment has now filed her own lawsuit against the DJ.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Diplo’s ex-girlfriend, Shelly Auguste, is reportedly accusing the 42-year-old performer of sexual battery, assault, defamation, infliction of emotional distress, and fraud. Auguste alleges Diplo first contacted her on Twitter when she was just 17 and “solicited nude photos of her.”

They went on to exchange explicit images before meeting in person for the first time in 2018 when she was 21. After Auguste later moved to L.A., the DJ allegedly began pressuring her for sex by sending unsolicited graphic photos of himself in sexual situations.

Auguste claims Diplo “recorded video of their sexual encounter despite her telling him she didn’t want that” and tried to “coax her into a threesome with a girl she believes was underaged at the time.” After Auguste declined the threesome, she says he “forced himself on her as she tried to fight him off.”

Diplo’s attorney, Brian Freedman, denied all allegations to TMZ: “As has already been made clear in the restraining order we obtained against this individual, she has repeatedly stalked, defamed, threatened and attempted to shake down Diplo and his family. These latest false claims are just part of that ongoing campaign of harassment, and we will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law.”

In December, Diplo requested a judge sign a temporary restraining order against Auguste, citing incessant harassment of him and his family. The move came just a month after she made revenge porn claims against him. Diplo then sued Auguste in April, alleging she was stalking and harassing him.