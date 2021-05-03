Diplo is suing his ex over alleged harrassment toward both him and his family.

In court documents recently obtained by TMZ, the DJ accuses his ex Shelly Auguste of being a “relentless and unstable fan who manipulated herself into” his life. He also accuses her of sending sexually suggestive messages to his family, making fake social media accounts, sending explicit photographs and videos of him to his loved ones and making him fearful enough to sell his home last month.

Auguste, who dated Diplo in 2019 but argues that they’ve been talking since 2014, told TMZ that Diplo’s filing is a way for him to ger revenge over a restraining order she filed. She also claims that she has text messages that Diplo sent her and that “the truth will prevail.”

Diplo also alleges that Auguste sent the mother of his child racist texts, calling her an “ugly dark skin bitch” and telling her to “Go kill yourself I know I see right through you you’re not gorgeous.”Auguste denies sending the racist text mentioned in the suit, according to TMZ.

Diplo got a restraining order against Auguste in December, before she also got one against him over more alleged revenge porn. Diplo denied those accusations.