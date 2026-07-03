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LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 09: T-Pain performs a free concert in Toshiba Plaza prior to game four of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED EXCLUSIVELY TO THE ARTIST) Oliver Tree attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England.
Music

T-Pain Debuts Unreleased Oliver Tree Song Recorded Prior to Singer's Death

The two-time Grammy winner played the unreleased song at the Electric Forest music festival.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
Yves Tumor
Music

Yves Tumor Blasts 'Corniest People' After Being Booed Off Stage in New York City

People covered their ears during Yves Tumor's opening set for Swedish House Mafia.

Trey Alston307 days ago
EC Twins.
Music

Burning Man: EDM Duo 'Done' With Festival After 'F*cked Up' DJ Incident

From "Russian gangstas" to DJs "tweaking on drugs," the EC Twins haven't been having the best first experience at Burning Man.

Will Lavin323 days ago
A chaotic scene of people at a concert, with individuals in a scuffle.
Music

Video Shows Woman Being Violently Assaulted During Rose Bowl Concert

The victim says she was knocked unconscious during a Rüfüs du Sol concert in California after accidentally spilling a drink on her assailant.

Alex Ocho333 days ago
PinkPantheress performs on stage with a microphone, wearing a black top and red plaid pants, with a vibrant background and stage lights.
Music

PinkPantheress Says People Are ‘Less Willing to Listen to Electronic Music Made by a Black Woman'

The singer, who's current hit "illegal" is blowing up on TikToK, says success hasn't shielded her from being overlooked in the electronic music space.

Alex Ocho354 days ago
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 19: Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx reacts the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 17: Diplo speaks onstage during "Conversation with Diplo, Grammy Award-Winning DJ and Producer, and Founder of Diplo’s Run Club" at Variety's Sports & Entertainment Breakfast Presented by City National Bank at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 17, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Music

Courtney Williams Makes a Request to Diplo During All-Star Weekend Set: 'Play Some Hip-Hop'

The Minnesota Lynx player wanted the producer to switch things up.

Jaelani Turner-Williams362 days ago
selena gomez reveals relationship status
Music

Selena Gomez Says She Is Single Amid Reports She’s Dating the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight after she was spotted on what appeared to be a bowling date with the Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart this week.

Dayna Haffenden1275 days ago
skrill screenshot from youtube
Music

Skrillex Shares New Track “Way Back” f/ Trippie Redd and PinkPantheress

Skrillex is plotting out a wildly prolific 2023, including the expected release of his first new solo album in nearly 10 years. This week, he shared two songs.

Trace William Cowen1290 days ago
MDLBEAST Soundstorm
Music

Saudi Arabian Festival MDLBEAST Confirm Post Malone, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled For Soundstorm 2022

They'll be joining Marshmello, Carl Cox, Solomun, DJ Snake, David Guetta, Eric Prydz, Hot Since 82, Ricardo Villalobos, Jamie Jones and more.

Complex1352 days ago
View of main stage at 2019 Medusa Festival
Music

1 Person Dead, 17 Injured After Stage Collapse at Spain’s Medusa Festival

One person was killed and 17 others were injured Saturday after high winds caused a portion of the main stage to collapse at Medusa Festival in Valencia, Spain.

Brad Callas1434 days ago
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Hudon Mohawke 'Cry Sugar'
Music

Hudson Mohawke Shares New Album 'Cry Sugar'

Seven years since the release of his last full-length offering, 2015’s Lantern, Scottish DJ Hudson Mohawke returns with his third studio album Cry Sugar.

Brad Callas1436 days ago
ZHU 'Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1)'
Music

Listen to ZHU's New Project 'Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1)'

Seven months after dropping the deluxe edition of his latest album 'Dreamland,' Grammy-nominated EDM producer ZHU returns with 'Musical Chairs.'

Brad Callas1450 days ago
ODESZA 'The Last Goodbye' Album
Music

Stream ODESZA's New Album 'The Last Goodbye,' Their First in Five Years

Following a nearly five-year studio album hiatus, electronic duo ODESZA returns with the release of its fourth studio album 'The Last Goodbye.'

Brad Callas1457 days ago
Eva Shaw with her hand in front of her mouth, wearing a spiked choker
Music

Eva Shaw Drops Her Long-Awaited Debut Album 'SOLO'

Toronto Producer Eva Shaw has shared her massive, 27 track debut album 'Solo'. Featuring 30 different artists, the LP shows off Shaw's skills so far.

Sydney Brasil1492 days ago
ODESZA 'The Last Goodbye' Album
Music

ODESZA Release New Song "Love Letter" f/ the Knocks, Announce 'The Last Goodbye' Album

Following a nearly five-year studio album hiatus, ODESZA announced their next record 'The Last Goodbye,' which is scheduled to drop this summer.

Brad Callas1578 days ago
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Bryson Tiller, Joel Corry and David Guetta "What Would You Do?"
Music

Bryson Tiller Joins Forces With Joel Corry and David Guetta for New Single "What Would You Do?”

British DJ Joel Corry enlists fellow producer David Guetta and R&amp;B heavy-hitter Bryson Tiller for a new collaborative single titled "What Would You Do?"

Brad Callas1583 days ago

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