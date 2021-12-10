Desiigner released a new song titled “Letter to Ye” accompanied by a music video that’s dedicated to his former collaborator Kanye West.

In the song, Desiigner remembers the highs he experienced as a member of the G.O.O.D. Music family. “Madison Square Garden it first started, I’m up on the big screen and I’m 17,” he recalls. “I’m livin’ that life, seem like a movie scene. Standing next to Kanye, next to Pusha-T, 2016. We was a big team, performance at Summer Jam, we was the dream team.”

Those peaks came with valleys in the form of a 2019 fallout where Desiigner tweeted, “Free me from this label.” It was the second time in as many months that the “Panda” rapper expressed his displeasure with G.O.O.D. Music. He even lashed out at Ye, calling him “crazy.”

Desiigner eventually got his wish to be released from his deal that same year. He discussed the situation about his former label on Everyday Struggle last year, and remained steadfast that it was something he needed to do because he “just felt uncomfortable.”

Kanye would later tweet, “I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters.” The declaration received approval from Desiigner.

More than a year removed from that incident, Desiigner appears to be in a nostalgic mood on “Letter to Ye,” thinking about the memorable moments when his career first took off in 2016. Check out “Letter to Ye” below.