Riding high on a new wave of success, Dappy’s spent the last few weeks touring up and down the country to perform to enraptured audiences and now he’s just released his long-awaited solo project Fortune.

After finding meteoric fame in the early 2000s with N-Dubz alongside Fazer and Tulisa, Dappy’s enjoyed a recent renaissance in his career, taken in and supported by a rap scene that grew up on N-Dubz classics the first time round.

No doubt there was a long line of hopeful collaborators queuing up to his door, but he’s kept the number of features relatively low, calling on Stefflon Don, BackRoad Gee, M24, Nafe Smallz, and Abra Cadabra.

As for production, the tape’s mix of drill, Afrobeats and rap comes from Rvchet, Rxwntree, Ava, Mazebeats100, Nikolas Dzuga, Swan, and his old bandmate Fazer.

Between the big-name talents he’s able to call on for the project and the wild reception he’s had from audiences this month, it just goes to show how much weight Dappy’s name carries in 2021.

Get into the new album below.