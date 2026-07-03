Complex meets Jack The Plug, CEO of the independent label behind 'Plug Talk'.Joseph JP Patterson
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Birmingham’s Own: As one of 0121’s most respected emcees, Dapz On The Map is giving grime an injection of reflective lyricism that some could say has been missing for quite some time.Jess Monroe
Knicks superfan and 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' star Mariska Hargitay will host the Primetime Emmys ceremony this September.Trace William Cowen
Daphne Joy, an actress and model, is back in headlines after an Akademiks interview.Trace William Cowen