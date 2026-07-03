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Steel Banglez 'The Playlist'
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Steel Banglez Returns With New Album ‘The Playlist’ f/ Burna Boy, Nines, Unknown T & More

From grime and garage to drill, rap, Afroswing, and his own Punjabi heritage, of course, it’s all stitched into the album to create an autobiographical tome.

James Keith1153 days ago
JNR Choi's "To The Moon" Remix f/ Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, M24, and Russ Millions
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JNR Choi Drops Video for "To the Moon" Drill Remix f/ Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, M24, Russ Millions, and Sam Tompkins

Fresh off enlisting Gunna for a remix to his single “To the Moon," JNR Choi has tapped Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, M24, and Russ Millions for a new version.

Brad Callas1541 days ago
Dappy 'Fortune'
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Dappy Shares New Album 'Fortune' f/ BackRoad Gee, Stefflon Don, Shaybo & More

Riding high on a new wave of success, Dappy’s spent the last few weeks touring up and down the country to perform to enraptured audiences at sold-out shows.

James Keith1709 days ago
best uk albums of 2020
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Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2020

Did your favourite make the cut?

Joseph JP Patterson2034 days ago

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