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Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2021
There hasn’t been a year in recent memory when compiling the best UK albums has been anything short of incredibly tough—and it’s only getting tougher.
Dappy Shares New Album 'Fortune' f/ BackRoad Gee, Stefflon Don, Shaybo & More
Riding high on a new wave of success, Dappy’s spent the last few weeks touring up and down the country to perform to enraptured audiences at sold-out shows.
Shaybo Connects With NSG For New Single "Don't Play Me"
It was only in August that Shaybo released her debut mixtape, Queen Of The South, featuring collabs with the likes of Jorja Smith, Haile, Wale and DreamDoll...
Jorja Smith Tides Us Over Until The Next Chapter With ‘Be Right Back’ EP
"It's called Be Right Back because it's just something I want my fans to have right now, this isn't an album and these songs wouldn't have made it," she said.
Shaybo Connects With DreamDoll For New Single "Broke Boyz"
Over a beat from Unknown T and M1llionz producer Hargo, the two razor-tongued rhymers deliver crushing blows to every man who’s dared to not measure up.
Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2020
Did your favourite make the cut?
20 British Emcees To Watch In 2020
It’s set to be another strong year for UK lyricism.