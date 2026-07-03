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Latest Stories

complex uk best albums of 2021
Music

Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2021

There hasn’t been a year in recent memory when compiling the best UK albums has been anything short of incredibly tough—and it’s only getting tougher.

Joseph JP Patterson1668 days ago
Dappy 'Fortune'
Music

Dappy Shares New Album 'Fortune' f/ BackRoad Gee, Stefflon Don, Shaybo & More

Riding high on a new wave of success, Dappy’s spent the last few weeks touring up and down the country to perform to enraptured audiences at sold-out shows.

James Keith1707 days ago
shaybo shaybo shaybo shaybo shaybo shaybo shaybo
Music

Shaybo Connects With NSG For New Single "Don't Play Me"

It was only in August that Shaybo released her debut mixtape, Queen Of The South, featuring collabs with the likes of Jorja Smith, Haile, Wale and DreamDoll...

Aaron Bishop1708 days ago
Jorja Smith - 'Be Right Back'
Music

Jorja Smith Tides Us Over Until The Next Chapter With ‘Be Right Back’ EP

"It's called Be Right Back because it's just something I want my fans to have right now, this isn't an album and these songs wouldn't have made it," she said.

James Keith1890 days ago
shaybo
Music

Shaybo Connects With DreamDoll For New Single "Broke Boyz"

Over a beat from Unknown T and M1llionz producer Hargo, the two razor-tongued rhymers deliver crushing blows to every man who’s dared to not measure up.

James Keith1911 days ago
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complex uk best songs of 2020
Music

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2020

Did your favourite make the cut?

Joseph JP Patterson2040 days ago
20 british emcees to watch in 2020
Music

20 British Emcees To Watch In 2020

It’s set to be another strong year for UK lyricism.

Joseph JP Patterson2367 days ago

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