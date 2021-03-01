Last night’s Golden Globes ceremony has sparked a lot of conversation this morning for a mixed bag of reasons. A lot of the guests and recipients appeared remotely, via Zoom, and that brought all the problems you’d expect.

When Daniel Kaluuya appeared to accept his award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role for playing Black Panther Fred Hampton in Judas & The Black Messiah, the beginning of his speech was undermined by some technical issues, but when we did finally get to hear what he was saying, it was pure gold.

Kaluuya kicked off his role call of thanks by shouting out his family and his hometown (and later Nipsey Hussle), before specifically shouting out C-Biz and his track, “The Game’s Mine”. “I used to listen to a song before every speech,” he said. “So I’d like to thank C-Biz for making ‘The Game’s Mine’.”

It’s a reference we’re not sure many of the ceremony’s guests would have got, so what better time to reacquaint ourselves with a stone-cold UK rap classic?

The 2015 anthem, which later appeared on the mixtape of the same name, was a huge moment when it dropped. It was a huge tune for both C-Biz and the scene in general, introducing him to a much wider audience and flying the flag for our homegrown scene as it exploded in popularity and began to flex its influence around the world.

Congrats to Daniel Kaluuya.