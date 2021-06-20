After Roc-A-Fella filed a lawsuit against him for attempting to auction Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt album as an NFT, Dame Dash is ready to speak his piece.

Following the news of the complaint, Dash reportedly told TMZ that Roc-A-Fella’s lawsuit is inaccurate, and that he is not attempting to sell Jay-Z’s album, but his share of Roc-A-Fella.

According to TMZ’s new report, Dash said that in March Jay-Z tried to buy his one-third share of Roc-A-Fella at “a price I deemed unacceptable.” Dash is now looking for a new buyer, according to TMZ. Dash told the outlet: “Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of Roc a Fella Records and Jay-Z will have exclusive administration rights.”

It was previously reported that Roc-A-Fella filed a lawsuit against Dash over an alleged attempt to sell Jay’s debut album as an NFT. The label is arguing that Dash can’t sell the Reasonable Doubt NFT because it’s owned by Roc-A-Fella. The company has asking the court to bar Dash from auctioning the NFT. They’ve also requested that Dash surrender any Reasonable Doubt NFTs he might have already created.

The complaint arrived just days after Jay had filed a lawsuit against Jonathan Mannion, the photographer who shot the cover for Reasonable Doubt and other images of Hov. The lawsuit argues that the photographer illegally “exploited” the rapper’s likeness. It also claims that he has ignored requests from Jay Z asking that he stop selling the photos.