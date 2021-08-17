In the wake of the backlash following his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami last month, DaBaby appears to be making light of his situation.

The Charlotte rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to share a video suggesting he might have to become an R&B singer after being “canceled.”

“They done canceled yo daddy twin,” DaBaby captioned a clip of him and his daughter singing along to J. Cole and Miguel’s 2013 hit collaboration “Power Trip.” “I’m switching to R&B, fuck a rap,” he added.

The post arrives just three weeks after DaBaby’s homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud Miami.