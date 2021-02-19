DaBaby has released a video for his “BeatBox” (Remix).

The Charlotte rapper first shared his freestyle over the beat to SpotemGottem’s viral song “BeatBox” on Thursday. “Shout out to Spotem, we got em / Even though he a rapper he shot em / I’m too pretty, I get the smile from my mama / Got this voice from my daddy and I learned how to pimp on them hoes from my uncle / Let her suck on my toes because she nasty,” DaBaby raps in his version.

SpotemGottem’s single exploded due to the #JunebugChallenge, which became a trending dance on TikTok that has since made its way to all social media platforms. It was created by a TikTok user named Junebug, with DaBaby also employing the dance move in his video. The challenge has ultimately pushed “BeatBox” to peak at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week after debuting at No. 84 on Jan. 25.

Watch the video for “BeatBox” (Remix) at the top.