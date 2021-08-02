DaBaby continues to dominate headlines after a performance at Rolling Loud Miami where he made several homophobic and misogynistic comments.

The rapper has since shared a short apology on Twitter, saying, “What I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody.” But his words and actions following the performance have already resulted in a series of consequences. He has been dropped from several festival lineups and lost business deals, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to end soon.

If you look at DaBaby’s social media accounts right now, it’ll be difficult to tell he’s in the midst of a major controversy, outside of one apology post. The rapper has been sharing clips of himself riding in private jets and performing at local shows. Despite the facade he is holding up, though, the repercussions are mounting. If you’re just now catching up, here’s a timeline explaining DaBaby’s current situation.