Lil Wayne is forever grateful to “Uncle Bob”—the police officer who saved his life after a childhood suicide attempt—and he’s made sure to make that clear.

After Weezy’s recent Uncomfortable Conversations interview, where he opened up about his mental health struggles and the day when he shot himself at age 12, TMZ learned that Robert “Uncle Bob” Hoobler is still kicking it and even caught up with Wayne in 2019.

When Weezy came to New Orleans for a radio show, he was reintroduced to the man who saved his life and offered him financial help in the process. Now, Bob shares, there’s talks of him possibly joining the rapper’s team in an administrative capacity.