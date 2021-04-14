Conway the Machine continued to build on his already stable foundation with the release of his latest single, “Scatter Brain.”

“Scatter Brain” is the latest single off Conway’s upcoming project La Maquina project following “Blood Roses.” Although it’s always great to hear The Machine rip through beats, “Scatter Brain” also features a now-rare verse from Atlanta legend Ludacris.

“You so thirsty you drinking poison, nigga/You ain’t gangster, stop kidding around bring the toys in, nigga,” Ludacris raps. “Luda’s your daddy, you should be happy I’m giving you playtime/But none of you rappers could see me not even if I was to pick up on FaceTime.”

Along with Luda, Conway bridges the gap by tapping Dreamville’s J.I.D to deliver a verse as well. To complete the East Coast/Atlanta connection, Philadelphia’s ambassador to Atlanta, Don Cannon, delivered the song’s instrumental.

La Maquina—which translates to “The Machine”—is set to drop on Friday, April 16 and will feature appearnces from 2 Chainz, Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and others. The tape is another project to hold fans over while Conway perfects his major label debut album, God Don’t Make Mistakes.

La Maquina also follows the release of his previous tapes, From King to a GOD and If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed.

Listen to Conway the Machine’s latest single, “Scatter Brain,” featuring Ludacris and J.I.D up top via YouTube.