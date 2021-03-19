Staten Island rapper CJ has dropped a NYC-oriented remix of his 2020 breakthrough track “Whoopty,” with appearances from French Montana and Rowdy Rebel.

Interjecting new energy into the Pxcoyo-produced track, which reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month, the NYC remix is the first song from CJ’s upcoming Loyalty Over Royalty deluxe EP. In fact, the production is given a new coat of paint, resulting in an overall more full-sounding song. The new release of Loyalty Over Royalty expands upon tracklist for the EP, which first arrived last month through Warner, Cruz Control, and French Montana’s Coke Boys.

Due to the rapid nature of CJ’s fame projection for “Whoopty,” the rapper recently faced claims that he was an “industry plant.” In an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, the rising Staten Island drill emcee paid the talk no mind. “There’s no response,” he said, disputing that he’s an “industry guy.”

He continued, “Everybody got an opinion, you can’t satisfy everybody,” he added. “I’m gonna keep doing what I do, and elevating, and perfecting my craft. I don’t really pay no mind to what the internet’s saying. I’m good on this side.”

Watch the video for “Whoopty” above.