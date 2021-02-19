CJ has dropped off his debut EP Loyalty Over Royalty via CJ Music Group/Warner Records.

Executive produced by French Montana, CJ’s new project also includes the breakout hit that launched his career, “Whoopty,” as well as a feature from Montana on the song “I’m Lit.”

The EP’s arrival follows CJ’s YouTube performance, where French was the surprise guest, and CJ’s appearance on Busta Rhymes’ “Czar” remix last month. And to celebrate Loyalty Over Royalty, the Staten Island rapper also shared the video for the project cut “Politics” on Thursday.

CJ released his chart-topping song “Whoopty” last July, which found itself at the No. 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart.

Stream Loyalty Over Royalty below.