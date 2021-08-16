Just recently, Cassidy responded to Tory Lanez freestyling over one of his songs with “Perjury,” and now he’s unleashed yet another diss track directed at the controversial rapper.

The new seven-minute diss track, which is entitled “Plagiarism,” features artwork depicting Lanez battered and bruised. The title is a direct reference to how Tory Lanez has been accused of plagiarizing Cassidy’s lyrics multiple times now, first in 2017 and then in July this year.

“Yo you never killed man/Showed your true colors, you a chameleon/Like Wack 100 told 6ix9ine, you a civilian,” he raps on “Plagiarism.” Cassidy also references Tory Lanez’s hairline and height on the track, and suggests that using one of his beats was a bad decision on his part. “Tory Lane story changed every time he asked the question/Cass a veteran on Flex you did a Cass impression/Still using my music was a bad selection,” he raps.

Elsewhere, he referenced how Tory Lanez has been accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet, for which he is facing one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

“Us battling is a crazy look/I’m like a fluttershot pedicure after the shot Megan foot,” Cassidy raps. “My guns got infrared dots, you clap [...] at feet but I’m giving n****s headshots.”