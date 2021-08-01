Just a week after Tory Lanez stopped by Hot 97 to deliver a five-minute freestyle over Cassidy’s classic “I’m a Hustla,” the Philly rapper has responded with a new diss track called “Perjury.”

The four-minute track sees Cassidy call out Tory for stealing flows and lyrics on the majority of his biggest hits, while also poking fun at the fact that Lanez is from Canada.

“Canada got free healthcare you gonna need some / Its stolen bars in all the records that he done / None of his shit is original, shit pitiful / I was selling records before the game went digital,” Cassidy raps on the song.

“Perjury” arrives just a little over a week after Cassidy called out Lanez via Instagram for stealing his flow not only in the recent Hot 97 freestyle, but also in 2017 when he rapped over Nas’ “Oochie Wally” beat.

“I feel disrespected that he feel like just because he [an] artist with some songs out, that him rappin’ to my beat is like, I should feel privileged,” Cassidy said in the below video. “Like I should feel like he doin’ something for me, like I should feel grateful. Fuck outta here,” said Cassidy. “N***as been rappin’ to my beats. I been doin’ this shit way before you came around. I don’t give a fuck about you rappin’ to my beat… Pay homage for real, n***a. Pay homage for real.”

Check out Cassidy’s diss track aimed at Tory Lanez up top.