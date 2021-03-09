Since releasing “Bodak Yellow” back in 2017, Cardi B has only been making money moves. And her latest might be one of her most historic milestones to date.

On Monday, Cardi revealed she had some exciting news to share, telling fans that they were going to be “really happy” when they found out the next day. Of course, it didn’t take long for them to find out anyway. It’s not very easy to hide an RIAA diamond plaque.

That’s right. Cardi’s breakout single “Bodak Yellow” has earned an RIAA diamond certification, meaning the song went 10-times platinum and sold 10 million units, which is the first time in RIAA history that a song by a female rapper has achieved the milestone.

The RIAA sent a congratulatory tweet to Cardi Tuesday morning. And before that, a video of Cardi earning her award – along with a five-time platinum plaque for “WAP” – began circulating Twitter.

In her video, Cardi explained how the plaque reveal went down as she preps for the Grammys on Sunday.

“I know I’ve been rehearsing all day today, I’m really stressed out, my body’s aching,” Cardi said. “At rehersal, they said to me, ‘Yo, you gotta meet up with Atlantic execs.’ I’m like, ‘Yo I’m fucking tired like I don’t wanna talk about no Grammys, I don’t wanna talk about no album, I’m just tired.”

Still, Cardi was driven to a restruant for a surprise like no other. And she’s thanking her fans for making it happen.

“I just wanna say thank you guys so much because without you guys, this wouldn’t have happened,” Cardi said. “This really made my day and really uplifted me for this crazy performance. I know you guys are gonna be really happy.”

Cardi also thanked her fans on Instagram using the “how it started vs. how it’s going” meme.