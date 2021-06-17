Busta Rhymes keeps the music videos coming off his latest album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.

Two months after dropping a visual for the Mariah Carey-featuring single “Where I Belong,” Busta returns with a new video for “Deep Thought,” a standout from his 2020 LP.

Directed by Benny Boom and The Dragon, “Deep Thought” visual opens up with high point views of New York City’s skyline at night. Inside of the darklit penthouse, a woman comforts Rhymes as he raps, “Losin’ Chris Lighty and then losin’ my father / I’m bittersweet, so I promised my momma I’ma become a martyr.”

The video arrives just a week after Busta and Mariah celebrated the 18th anniversary of their 2003 collaboration “I Know What You Want” with a new YouTube documentary, Divine: The 18 Year Anniversary Celebration.

“I remember distinctly I was working in a studio called Soundtracks, on Broadway between 21st and 22nd,” Rhymes, speaking on how their hit single came together, says in Divine: The 18 Year Anniversary Celebration. “When I did the record and sent it to her, I – actually, I reached out to her, she told me to send it, and I told her that I sang the reference to the hook on the song, and I wanted to just give her an idea of what I think she should be doing.”

Check out Busta’s video for “Deep Thought” above, and watch the full documentary below.