Busta Rhymes has just unleashed his star-studded new album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.

The guest list is absolutely stacked, featuring appearances from collaborators both old and new. Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock, M.O.P., Ol' Dirty Bastard, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Vybz Kartel, Rapsody, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are among those who appear on the album. The first Extinction Level Event record released in 1998 while the sequel is Busta's first full-length effort since 2012's Year of the Dragon.

Prior to the release of the anticipated album, Busta Rhymes challenged T.I. to step into the ring with him for the latest season of the Verzuz battle series. "Busta's one of the most phenomenal talents of our time, man," replied Tip to the offer. "I salute and respect Busta a whole lot. I just think the generational gap might be a little too much." Instead, the Atlanta rapper will face off against Jeezy, while Busta will have to continue his search for a rival.

Listen to Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God above.