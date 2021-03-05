The first song, “Leave the Door Open,” from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s new band Silk Sonic is here, which is set to appear on their forthcoming collaborative album.

The pair also shared a Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard-directed music video for the track. Check it out up top.

The two musicians first shared news of their completed album on Feb. 25, which will also include a feature from Bootsy Collins. Mars took to Twitter and Instagram, writing, “We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5,” while .Paak shared similar sentiments on his social media accounts.

Prior to dropping off the new track, .Paak shared a preview of what he and Mars had in store.

The last album we received from Mars was 2016’s 24K Magic, while .Paak’s dropped off his more recent album Ventura in 2019. The artists have never collaborated before, though .Paak supported Mars during the European leg of his 24K Magic world tour in 2017, in support of his 2016 album.

Mars was pretty quiet on the music front last year. Earlier this month, he reportedly signed a deal with Disney to star in and produce a film that will be soundtracked by his own original music. .Paak, for his part, has been busy with collaborations, among them Timbaland’s song “Jewelz,” Rick Ross’ “Cut Em In,” and Busta Rhymes’ “YUUUU.”

Listen to “Leave the Door Open” at the top.