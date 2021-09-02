NBC News reports Britney Spears will not be charged following an investigation into a complaint filed by her housekeeper earlier this month.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said Wednesday that the investigation into the complaint found “insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred.” The housekeeper accused Spears of slapping her phone out of her hands, however, she was not injured and her phone didn’t sustain significant damage.

“If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears, it would not have been pursued or covered at all,” Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in response to Nasarenko’s ruling. “Anyone can make an accusation, but this should never have made it this far, and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing.”

Spears was facing misdemeanor battery charges, but Rosengart considered the entire situation to be “an overblown alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said’ about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

The complaint against Spears came just before her father Jamie agreed to step down as conservator of her estate. Over the last few months, the legal battle over ending her 13-year-old conservatorship has hit a fever pitch, and became a major talking point when the singer testified in June, revealing shocking details about how overbearing the oversight had allegedly become regarding her personal choices, which included forcing her to have an IUD.

In July, Spears filed a petition through Rosengart requesting Jason Rubin, a Certified Public Accountant, replace Jaime as conservator. It’s unclear if Rubin will take over the singer’s estate now that her father has stepped down.

The latest development in this ongoing saga came earlier today when Variety learned that Rosengart filed a petition accusing Jamie of trying to extort roughly $2 million from his daughter.