Britney Spears’ attorney has accused the singer’s father, James Spears, of attempting to get roughly $2 million in payments prior to stepping down from the conservatorship that has received renewed national attention in recent months.

Attorney Mathew Rosengart, in a Monday filing first reported by Variety’s Gene Maddaus, has argued that James’ “true motivation” is to “extort” them for millions in the form of multiple payments. The Complex-viewed filing lists James’ argument for these payments as being for, among other things, attorneys’ fees and “media matters.”

Rosengart says James is attempting to “barter suspension and removal” in exchange for the payments.

“Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” Rosengart said in the filing. “Mr. Spears’ blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already repaid from Ms. Spears’ estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

Rosengart added that, contrary to “the powers that Mr. Spears and his counsel seek to arrogate unto themselves,” they are not in the position to “choose” the time or place of Mr. Spears’ exit.

“Those issues are governed by law, the best interests of Ms. Spears, and by this Court,” he said.

The filing serves as a supplement to a July petition filed on Britney’s behalf. That filing, focused on the removal of James Spears, is set to be addressed at a hearing on Sept. 29.

During a hearing earlier this year, Britney addressed the court and said anyone who “played a huge role” in the conservatorship should face punishment.

“I deserve to have a life,” the Glory artist, who’s received sustained support from the #FreeBritney movement, said. “I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break and do what I want to do.”