Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart filed a petition on Monday requesting that Jason Rubin replace her father, Jamie, as conservator of her estate, NPR reports. The filing also seeks to grant Rubin with powers of attorney over her career and health care decisions.

Rubin is described on his website as a Certified Public Accountant who has been practicing as a Forensic Accountant since 1993, and specializes in such fields as bankruptcy and restructuring, as well as fiduciary and trust litigation.

Earlier this month, Spears’ personal conservator in charge of her personal care and medical treatment, Jodi Montgomery, filed documents firing back at Jamie over allegations that she was responsible for how the singer was being treated as part of her conservatorship, per People. Montgomery accused her father of funneling “more than $2 million of his daughter’s money” into his legal efforts to maintain his status as conservator of her estate.

Montgomery said her and Jamie “should be working as a team to ensure that Ms. Spears’ best interests are being met, that she is on a path to recovery and termination of her conservatorship, and that she is living her best life possible. Instead, Mr. Spears has decided it is time to start the finger-pointing and media attacks,” the filing reads.

Spears testified in court last month asking the court to terminate her conservatorship, claiming that those in charge have abused power and controlled every aspect of her life, preventing her from being able to drive a car or have a child. About a week later, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied Spears’ request to remove Jamie as co-conservator of her estate, but left the door open for her to file again.

It was later reported that Spears called police the night before she testified, alleging she was the victim of conservatorship abuse. She further pushed this claim by delivering testimony earlier this month in which she said she wants to press charges against her father for conservatorship abuse. She asserts that the conservatorship has allowed Jamie to “ruin my life.”

Spears’ cash assets are listed at over $2.7 million, with about $56.3 million tied up in investment accounts and real estate. Penny has ordered that Montgomery remain as conservator until Oct. 8. A hearing for Rosengart’s petition has been set for Dec. 13.