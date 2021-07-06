Soulja Boy has been attempting to shut down anyone who said Bow Wow won their Verzuz event.

The “She Make It Clap” rapper was a guest on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo’s Million Dollarz Worth Of Game podcast recently, where they discussed who won the face-off. Soulja said he was the evening’s victor, even though a myriad of tweets said otherwise, as did an article from Billboard, which crowned Bow Wow as the winner. Big Draco even claimed that Bow Wow paid Billboard to cover their Verzuz.

“That’s cap. I ain’t never seen one person that said Bow Wow won,” Soulja said. “I didn’t see it. I was looking at the whole Twitter. All I saw was my name. I saw blogs say that he won but you know, they got labels that’ll pay them. They will pay Billboard to put an article out.”

Soulja added that if “you see a blog that said he beat me, obviously it was paid.”

“What the streets said? What the internet said?” Soulja asked. “What the—stop playin’. I ain’t finna sit here and explain myself, That man paid Billboard to post that shit. Bow Wow, Pee Wee, sit your ass down. You know you lost, n***a.”

Bow Wow later reposted a clip from Soulja’s interview to his Instagram, and his responded to him in the caption. “Verzuz been over,” Bow wrote. “I don’t know what they putting in that lemonade of yours but it got you a tad bit delusional.” Bow wow added that “its ok to lose to your big bro,” because “thats whats suppose to happen. We can run it back if you want.”

Soulja responded in the comments with a series of laughing emojis, and didn’t appear to take Bow Wow up on his invitation for a rematch. If it does happen, then the Millennium Tour could be a perfect time, where Bow and Soulja will be performing with Omarion, Ashanti, Lloyd, and more.