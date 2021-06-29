It seems like Bow Wow has had enough.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that he’s done with his rap career, citing the fact that it “brings stress.”

“Y’all n****s see why I don’t be wanting to rap no motherfucking more?” he said in the video. “This is exactly why I’m at peace. I’m at peace man. I like hosting my shit, making more money than half of y’all rap n****s. I like doing my podcast. This shit right here is the number one reason why a n***a don’t wanna rap no more. This is the reason why. I do movies and I do so much other shit. It’s because rap shit brings stress.”

The video was apparently taken on Saturday, right when his hard drive crashed six minutes before the Verzuz show. “I was soooo stressed putting this show together in 4 days for VERZUZ!!” he captioned the clip. “What y’all don’t know is our hard drive CRASHED 6 mins before we went live!! SEE.”

Even though Bow experienced technical difficulties, no one else was the wiser and the show was perfectly executed. There also seems to be some division regarding who won the battle, with some positing Bow as the victor and others, Soulja Boy. Regardless, both rappers put on quite the show that night, tapping surprise guests like DJ Paul, Omarion, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz, French Montana, and Romeo.

Bow Wow has already threatened to retire from music. In February, he said that he’s done after his next album, explaining he instead wants to focus on acting and joining the WWE. That last album might or might not be the one focused on his exes, some of whom are very successful women—a project he also considered scrapping earlier this month.